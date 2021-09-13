-
Indoor spaces at Missouri State Parks are closed.The Department of Natural Resources made the decision last week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The…
-
The $2.9 billion settlement between Volkswagen and the federal government could bring newer buses to Missouri’s roads, but it’s up to local transit...
-
The Department of Natural Resources wants public input about Roaring River State Park in Cassville and Big Sugar Creek State Park in Pineville and their…
-
Two public meetings on the future of Missouri’s newest state parks are finished and one more is set for Thursday, December 7. Comments are also being…
-
The city of Springfield is voluntarily refraining from using coal tar based sealants (CTBS) at its facilities after studies suggest they can be harmful to…
-
Springfield citizens will, on average, pay around five percent more for utilities beginning next summer.City Council last month approved rate increases…
-
Missouri Citizens will vote this November on renewing the Parks, Soil, and Water sales tax. It’s been renewed by voters before in 1988, 1996 and…
-
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given its consent to the city of Springfield’s Sanitary Sewer Overflow Control Plan (OCP).The city…
-
For the first time, the byproducts of coal-fired power plants will now be subject to federal regulation. In a state like Missouri, which generates more...