Trackchairs at MO State Parks allow those with disabilities to get out on the trails

Some of Missouri’s state parks offer a way for those with mobility challenges to be able to enjoy the trails like everybody else. And a recent donation has expanded accessibility even further.

Every state parks region in Missouri now has two Action Trackchairs. They’re wheelchairs, but instead of wheels, they have a track – like tank or a bulldozer. And Chris Fritsche, superintendent at both the Battle of Lexington and Confederate Memorial State Historic Sites, said they have wheelie bars in the front and the back to support going up and down hills

“We’ve seen some videos when we first got them of what people were driving them on and what they could accomplish, and it was pretty amazing," he said.

Action Trackchairs Peyton Wolter and her yellow lab go for a walk on her property in eastern Wisconsin.

Trackchairs are now at six state parks in Missouri after a recent donation by the Missouri Parks Association. The organization's Executive Director Kendra Varns Wallis said in a press release that the donation was made possible by an endowment from Ben and Bettie Breeding.

Fritsche said, for some, they make all the difference in the world.

"“It’s a sense of freedom to do something that everyone else can normally do," he said.

He recalled a woman and her husband who had multiple sclerosis coming to the park, and her husband was able to join her on the trail. She was able to hold her husband's hand while they hiked for the first time ever, he said.

Trackchairs are at Bryant Creek and Bennett Spring State Parks, the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site, Elephant Rocks State Park, Castlewood State Park.

If you’d like to use one, Fritsche recommended calling the park a couple of days in advance to make sure a chair is available. There are no fees to reserve them. The user must be accompanied by someone 18 or older.

