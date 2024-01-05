Beef packing plant in Pleasant Hope withdraws application to discharge treated wastewater into a local river

A beef packing business north of Pleasant Hope in Polk County has withdrawn its permit application to discharge up to 350,000 gallons of treated wastewater a day into the Pomme de Terre River.

The withdrawal by Missouri Prime Beef Packers came just days before the Missouri Department of Natural Resources was to hold a public meeting on the matter. That meeting has been canceled. DNR had proposed denying the operating permit application and was seeking further public comment.

The company had planned to use the innovative iLEAF technology for discharge into the Pomme de Terre watershed, according to DNR.

DNR officials said in a news release that the company, located at 5305 Highway H, is not authorized to discharge wastewater until it holds a permit, and it cannot currently land apply wastewater. DNR said that its Water Protection Program will continue to work with the facility “to ensure any future permit application for discharge and land application includes proven wastewater treatment technology and requirements for land application that meet all applicable statutes and regulations.”