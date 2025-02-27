© 2025 KSMU Radio
Trout season in Missouri opens Saturday

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:26 PM CST
An angler holds a rainbow trout.
Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation
The catch-and-keep trout season will begin at 6:30 a.m. on March 1.

Every year on opening day of catch-and-keep trout season, anglers line the banks at Missouri’s trout parks ready for the signal to cast their lines.

The season officially opens Saturday, March 1, at three state parks and fish hatcheries in Missouri. And the Missouri Department of Conservation has been busy getting ready by stocking trout in Roaring River, the Spring Branch of the Niangua River and the Current River. While the Missouri Department of Natural Resources operates Missouri State Parks, the fish hatcheries located in some of those parks are operated by MDC.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe will be at Roaring River State Park near Cassville Saturday morning at 6:30 as the pistol is fired to mark the moment the season opens. Roaring River as well as Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon and Montauk State Park near Salem have special activities planned and are expecting large crowds.

To be able to participate Saturday, Missouri residents 16 to 64 and nonresidents 16 and older are required to purchase a fishing permit. They’ll also need to purchase a daily trout tag at one of the parks.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
