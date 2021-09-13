KSMU Coronavirus Coverage

-
Health leaders said Tuesday the clinic site will be equipped to serve up to 500 people each weekday at 1425 Battlefield Road starting on October 11.
A judge has ordered a suburban Kansas City restaurant to cease operations after its owner defied a mask mandate.
A job fair and vaccination clinic is set for Thursday morning, September 9, from 9 to noon at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine, in…
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield-Greene County Library District are teaming up again this…
Springfield-Greene County Health Department data show that the age of those who died from COVID-19 in August decreased to an all-time low of 62 years.…
School is off to a great start in Springfield, despite the pandemic, according to local education leaders.Director of Health Services for Springfield…
A graphic showing the numbers of COVID-19 inpatients on August 26 at CoxHealth who are vaccinated versus those who are unvaccinated is being widely shared…
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports that 22 more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19. They ranged in age from their 40s to…
If you’re immunocompromised and you’ve already received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll be able to get a booster this week.…
After the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, CoxHealth announced it is now requiring employees to get a COVID-19 shot. Employees must have…