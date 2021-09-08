© 2021 KSMU Radio
Coronavirus in the Ozarks
KSMU is dedicated to broadcasting critically important information as our community experiences the COVID-19 pandemic. Below, you'll find our ongoing coverage.

COVID-19 Clinics Planned This Week At Various Locations In Greene County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 8, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield-Greene County Library District are teaming up again this week to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Clinics will be held at Fire Station #1 on Saturday, September 11; the Library Station Wednesday, September 8, from 3-5 p.m. and the Library Center Thursday, September 9, from 3-5 p.m.

Other clinics will be held this week at various locations in Greene County.  Find out more at vaccine417.com.

The Health Department is offering third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals. Those who qualify may obtain a third dose at any clinic listed at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are also offering third doses for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.

NewsKSMU Coronavirus Coverage
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
