COVID-19 Clinics Planned This Week At Various Locations In Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield-Greene County Library District are teaming up again this week to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Clinics will be held at Fire Station #1 on Saturday, September 11; the Library Station Wednesday, September 8, from 3-5 p.m. and the Library Center Thursday, September 9, from 3-5 p.m.

Other clinics will be held this week at various locations in Greene County. Find out more at vaccine417.com.

The Health Department is offering third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals. Those who qualify may obtain a third dose at any clinic listed at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are also offering third doses for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.