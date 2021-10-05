Springfield to open an ongoing Covid vaccination site on Battlefield Road

Springfield will open a new Covid-19 vaccination clinic next week on Battlefield Road, offering third, or “booster” doses to those who are eligible and initial vaccines for anyone else seeking them.

All approved types of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available at the new site, which will be open weekdays starting October 11.

Health leaders said Tuesday the clinic site will be equipped to serve up to 500 people a day at 1425 Battlefield Road.

“That is in the building that used to house Toys “R” Us and then Gordmans. Our vaccine clinic will be open Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM, beginning on October 11,” said Jon Mooney, assistant director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Those eligible for their “booster,” or third shot of the Pfizer vaccine include:

people ages 65 years and older



residents in long-term care settings



people ages 18–64 with underlying medical conditions



people ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure like frontline medical workers, emergency responders and teachers.



The new vaccine clinic will also serve anyone ages 12 and up eligible for their first or second vaccine doses. Appointments are strongly encouraged. You’ll be able to make those appointments through the website www.vaccine417.com later this week.

