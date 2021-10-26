All Covid-19 boosters now available in Greene County, with new tool offering guidance

Now that the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer booster doses have all been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has an online questionnaire to help people navigate this part of the vaccine journey.

That questionnaire is available online at www.vaccine417.com.

People are advised to get the booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines if they are:



65 years or older

a resident in a long-term care setting, or

ages 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions.

Those third—or booster—shots are encouraged six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

Others eligible to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are:



people 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions

people 18-49 years who are at increased risk of being exposed to or spreading Covid-19

The CDC says everyone 18 and older who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster at least two months after they received their vaccine.

Mixing vaccine types has been approved for boosters only. All doses and boosters are available at health department’s vaccination clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield. The clinic is open Monday-Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.