Combination Job Fair And Vaccine Clinic To Be Held In Springfield Thursday Morning

A job fair and vaccination clinic is set for Thursday morning, September 9, from 9 to noon at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine, in Springfield.

The job center is partnering with Jordan Valley Clinic to host the event.

Anyone looking for a job can meet with 50 employers in the center’s parking lot and then head inside for a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is open to anyone who would like to get a COVID-19 shot, and walk-ins are welcome.

Find out about other vaccine clinics in Greene County here or call (417) 874-1211.