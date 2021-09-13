-
Josh Inmon, who just started his new job as Assistant Director of the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts last month, visited KSMU’s “Arts…
-
As with virtually every other arts organization and/or venue, Missouri State University's Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts has had to…
-
We knew them for 15 years as the Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra. They’ve changed their name this season to the Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra. But it…
-
The Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra, which includes members of the local university music-school faculties, players from the Springfield Symphony and…
-
Robert T. Gibson completed his Master of Music in Choral Conducting at Missouri State University last spring. He now lives and works in Hershey,…
-
It’s hard to believe, but Springfield Regional Opera has been in operation for 36 years. And to open their 37th season, SRO is producing an opera I,…
-
Coming next week to the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts: the multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman will present their…
-
The Turtle Island String Quartet, founded 30 years ago this month and still led by founder, violinist/composer David Balakrishnan, was perhaps the…