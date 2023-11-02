© 2023 KSMU Radio
'Long Island Medium' returns to the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Friday, and she talked with KSMU about what she does.

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT

While some are skeptical of Theresa Caputo's ability to connect with spirits, her positive messages help people to heal.

Theresa Caputo talks to KSMU about life before becoming the 'Long Island Medium' on TLC, what it's been like to tour the U.S. and London while launching a new show on Lifetime, about becoming a grandma and how she balances her public and personal life.

Caputo will be at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 3.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
