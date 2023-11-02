'Long Island Medium' returns to the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Friday, and she talked with KSMU about what she does.
While some are skeptical of Theresa Caputo's ability to connect with spirits, her positive messages help people to heal.
Theresa Caputo talks to KSMU about life before becoming the 'Long Island Medium' on TLC, what it's been like to tour the U.S. and London while launching a new show on Lifetime, about becoming a grandma and how she balances her public and personal life.
Caputo will be at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 3.