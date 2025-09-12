Arts News September 12, 2025
Springfield Symphony Orchestra opens its 91st season, Western swing in the Ozarks and beyond, Grateful Dead music comes to downtown, and an Emmy Award winning actor brings Mark Twain to the stage of Hammons Hall.
Sept 12 - Improvised Mystery Hour - Barely Hanging on to Summer Edition
Sept 12 - James River Basin Partnership: Sunset Soiree at Finley Farms
Sept 12 - 21 - Theatre North of 60 Presents: Annie
Sept 13 - 8th Annual Rockin’ Roll Bike & Music Festival by Music Therapy of the Ozarks
Sept 13 - Shakin' in the Shell Jam Fest
Sept 13 - Mr. Charlie: Music of The Grateful Dead
Sept 14 - Little Jones at Tie & Timber