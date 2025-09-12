© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMS 90.5 FM in Branson is currently off the air. We're working on the problem and will be back on as soon as possible.
News
Arts News

Arts News September 12, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published September 12, 2025 at 10:20 AM CDT
Hammons Hall

Springfield Symphony Orchestra opens its 91st season, Western swing in the Ozarks and beyond, Grateful Dead music comes to downtown, and an Emmy Award winning actor brings Mark Twain to the stage of Hammons Hall.

Sept 12 - Improvised Mystery Hour - Barely Hanging on to Summer Edition

Sept 12 - James River Basin Partnership: Sunset Soiree at Finley Farms

Sept 12 - 21 - Theatre North of 60 Presents: Annie

Sept 13 - 8th Annual Rockin’ Roll Bike & Music Festival by Music Therapy of the Ozarks 

Sept 13 - Shakin' in the Shell Jam Fest 

Sept 13 - Mr. Charlie: Music of The Grateful Dead

Sept 14 - Little Jones at Tie & Timber

Tags
Arts News KSMUSpringfield SymphonyPark Central SqureJuanita K. Hammons HallMark TwainStudio Live
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea