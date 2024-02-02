'Mean Girls' touring production coming to Hammons Hall

Hammons Hall will present the national Broadway touring production of the stage musical version of Tina Fey’s 2004 comedy film “Mean Girls” Monday through Wednesday, November 5 through 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Josh Inmon said he was sure that “so many people are familiar with the title, and I know a lot of people are excited it’s coming to town, and we are too! We can’t believe that it’s almost here.”

The stage musical version — with book by Tina Fey who created the original comedy film — first appeared in 2017. (There is now a film version of the musical, which just debuted).

“The cool thing about the Broadway musical,” according to Inmon, “is that everything you loved about (the two film versions) is in the stage version — and more. The musical film cut, I think, something like 10 or 12 songs that are not in that film, but that you’ll see onstage at Hammons Hall.”

Before Josh and I went on the air with this interview, we discussed the recent violent incident involving girls at a Springfield middle school…and how Tina Fey’s vision of high school “meanness” is many degrees removed from that sad, alarming episode.

“The good thing about the Broadway musical," Inmon said, "is the comedy is rooted in stuff we have all experienced. We’ve all been bullied or had negative experiences in school with our peers, and it takes a humorous look at that. But the positive thing is that at the end of the show, there’s a lesson for everybody. Doesn’t matter who you are, what your age is, you’re going to learn something. You’re going to take something positive away from that message.”

And there is nothing the least bit violent about the content of Tina Fey’s story!

“No, it’s all light-hearted. They reference some things, but it’s all in good humor,” added Inmon.

Tickets for “Mean Girls” at Hammons Hall range from $39 to $97 and are available at the Hammons Hall box office, 417-836-7678, or at www.hammonshall.com.

Also, Inmon noted that students or educators at any area school with a valid ID can receive up to two Student Rush tickets for $25 each.

Josh Inmon mentioned the other “great titles coming up” at Hammons Hall this spring.

“Next month, in March, we have "Shrek The Musical." We’re really excited about that one — it’s re-envisioned from the previous tours that have been out. Then in April, we have "Come From Away," which is a fantastic musical. It is based on a real event. Of course, we all know where we were on 9-11, when we heard that news. This is about the planes over the Atlantic Ocean. There were about 7,000 passengers that had to land pretty quickly, and the nearest airport was in Newfoundland. So it’s this very small community. And "Come From Away" tells the story of the community that was built when everybody came together in this tragic situation, to find hope and light. You know, you hear "9-11" as a musical, and you think it’s going to be sad and depressing. But it’s really full of joy, and it focuses on the community that day. Then we close our season with "Pretty Woman." Of course, the famous movie, it’s the musical version of that, and it’s fantastic as well.”

Again, visit the Hammons Hall website above or call the phone number listed above for tickets. There are no season tickets available for the spring, but Inmon said Hammons Hall would soon announce their 2024-25 season, and there will be season tickets available for that entire season.

In addition to their own season, Hammons Hall has been the venue for the Springfield Symphony concerts ever since the Hall opened in 1992, and the next symphony concert is Saturday, February 10.

