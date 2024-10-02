Thai instrumentalists to be featured at this weekend's Springfield Symphony concert

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will present their second performance of the 90th Anniversary season, I Got Rhythm, on October 5.

The symphony will perform Sound, Echo, and Silence by one of Asia’s leading composers Narong Prangcharoen. It will be only the second performance in the U.S. The concert will feature Thai instrumentalists Hnugsaran Prukthaisong and Praatchaya Nantachai on the Phin and Khaen. The symphony will also perform Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony on Saturday.

SSO marketing manager Kaitlyn Pack said in a statement that the symphony’s music director Kyle Wylie Pickett heard Prangcharoen’s composition when he was conducting abroad. He knew immediately that he wanted to bring it to Springfield.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.springfieldmosymphony.org, by phone at (417) 836-7678 or in person at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall Box Office, 525 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway.

Kyle Wylie Pickett will talk with KSMU's Jess Balisle about the upcoming concert on the Symphony Preview at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, on Ozarks Public Radio. It will be livestreamed at ksmu.org.

You can hear from the guest artists and Wiley-Pickett at the event Behind the Baton with Thailand Guest Artists on Thursday, October 3, at 5:30 p.m. at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield. The event will also be livestreamed.

