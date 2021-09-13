-
The number of domestic violence survivors staying in Harmony House in Springfield decreased in 2019 for the first time in a decade.Lisa Farmer, the…
Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would waive the fees for domestic violence survivors to get a copy of their birth certificates. Advocates…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Paula Rector, with the Department of Criminology at Missouri State University.Today’s…
Many children have escaped the trauma of domestic violence and are living with a parent in the Harmony House shelter in east Springfield. Harmony House…
The second annual Springfield News-Leader “Best of 2016 Photo Show” to benefit Harmony House Family Violence Prevention Center takes place during the…
The domestic violence issue in Springfield will be front and center during an awareness event on Thursday.Unite Springfield against Domestic Violence is a…
Homeless services in the Ozarks are seeing their funding cut. According to Community Partnership of the Ozarks, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban…
Construction on a new shelter for victims of domestic violence can begin next month thanks to nearly $4 million in donations to Harmony House.Last…
Even in a time where virtually anyone with a smartphone can be a "photojournalist," the grand old tradition of newspaper photography is alive and well.…
Within a recent eight-day span, local law enforcement reported 11 violent or suspicious deaths, some in which the alleged assailant and victims knew one…