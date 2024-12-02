Local nonprofits hope people will be generous on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement started in 2012. Communities across the globe are encouraged to show some form of generosity on Giving Tuesday every year, whether it be in the form of helping your neighbor, tutoring a friend or volunteering at a local nonprofit.

Local nonprofit organizations such as Harmony House and the Springfield Art Museum say that Giving Tuesday is an important day for them, not only because of the extra money they are able to bring in, but also to help get the message out about what they do. Harmony House is a domestic violence shelter and safehouse for victims of domestic violence.

“So we use it as a way to educate the community, but at the same time if you do know somebody or you’ve been helped by Harmony House in the past or know somebody who has used our services, you know it's a way to give back and keep those services going,” said Jared Alexander, executive director of Harmony House in Springfield.

Harmony House was recently approved for a Missouri tax credit that allows eligible donors receive a 70% tax credit, according to Alexander.

The Springfield Art Museum has used Giving Tuesday in the past to help fund some new additions to the museum. They plan to use Giving Tuesday this year to fund spring art classes for young children, according to museum spokesperson Nicole Chilton.

“It is a studio session each week throughout the year catered towards young kiddos ages 3-5," she said, "that they can work on an art project with a professional teaching artist to unlock their imagination and creativity and learn motor skills, they get to have fun and play."

No matter what causes you're passionate about, area nonprofits hope you'll be generous on Giving Tuesday.