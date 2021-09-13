-
John Russell has been confirmed as Greene County District 2 Commissioner by the Missouri Senate.He was appointed interim Commissioner on January 8 and has…
-
John Russell has been sworn in as the interim Greene County District 2 Commissioner.Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Russell Tuesday to fill the…
-
The Missouri State Auditor’s office is looking into allegations that public resources were misused in Greene County to advocate for the recently-passed…
-
Greene County Commissioners have voted to adopt a resolution that details how a half-percent County General Revenue Sales Tax would be allocated if voters…
-
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will once again accept municipal prisoners after the county and city of Springfield reached a jail agreement, ending a…
-
Greene County will host a retirement reception for Commissioner Roseann Bentley Friday. Bentley, who has served as the Greene County Commissioner for the…
-
Greene County will soon have a new county commissioner for District 2. Republican Lincoln Hough and Libertarian Cecil Ince are vying for the seat that is…
-
The city of Springfield has declined a Greene County Commission proposal to pay $1 million a year for a temporary jail facility. In a news release,…
-
The Greene County Commission has answered the City of Springfield’s questions regarding the proposed temporary jail. The city is being asked to contribute…
-
Greene County Presiding Commissioner may soon regret issuing a recent challenge, but he’s still glad he did it. Bob Cirtin says he’ll have…