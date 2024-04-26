Greene County awards ARPA funds to 31 small businesses

More than three dozen small businesses – 31 to be exact – will receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Covid-19 relief funds in Greene County. The Greene County Commission approved the awards, totaling $336,694, on Thursday.

Businesses receiving grant money this time around are:

4 By 4 Brewing Company $2,994

417 Express Delivery LLC $16,750

Abby & Rocky LLC $11,250

Altay Auto LLC $11,500

Archer's Bow Media and Marketing, LLC $10,000

Aristocrat Autosports $10,000

Beloved Body Massage Therapy, Inc $5,700

Bike Shop Chili LLC $15,75

Bubba's BBQ $12,500

Dang Partners LLC, S Corp $8,750

Dee's Cleaning Service $6,000

Downtown Trian Productions Inc $16,250

Dr. Morris Kille Jr. DC $12,750

Frankenstein Trucking LLC $5,000

Garage Door Guy, LLC $12,250

Jake's Vegetarian Foods, LLC $10,500

Josh Beecher Studios LLC $5,000

Mpark LLC $28,000

Newlube Mobile Oil Change, LLC $8,000

Opfer Communications, Inc. $12,750

Premier Choice Agency, LLC $11,250

Pretty Becky Inc $12,250

Round Eye LLC $13,000

SK Food Company, LLC $11,000

Smart Choice Auto Sales LLC $10,000

Springfield Taekwondo Academy, LLC $10,000

Stressed Out Humans LLC $5,000

Tie & Timber Beer Co, LLC $13,750

Town & County Inc $13,250

Twilight Horizons LLC $5,000

Wedgewood Barber Shop $10,500

County officials anticipate only one more funding announcement for the Greene County Small Business ARPA Program.

Small businesses had the chance to apply during a three-week period last year. Since October 26, 2023, the commission has awarded a total of $2,661,999.60 in ARPA grants to businesses in this round of funding.

The Commission approved $3,657,893.46 in ARPA grants to Greene County small businesses in 2022.

County officials said they followed federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. The county set up an online application process, and businesses had to demonstrate the impact of the pandemic and provide supporting documentation. Applications were reviewed by an internal ARPA team.

Greene County received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds. All of those funds must be allocated by December 31.



