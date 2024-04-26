Greene County awards ARPA funds to 31 small businesses
The county received a total of $56.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government.
More than three dozen small businesses – 31 to be exact – will receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Covid-19 relief funds in Greene County. The Greene County Commission approved the awards, totaling $336,694, on Thursday.
Businesses receiving grant money this time around are:
- 4 By 4 Brewing Company $2,994
- 417 Express Delivery LLC $16,750
- Abby & Rocky LLC $11,250
- Altay Auto LLC $11,500
- Archer's Bow Media and Marketing, LLC $10,000
- Aristocrat Autosports $10,000
- Beloved Body Massage Therapy, Inc $5,700
- Bike Shop Chili LLC $15,75
- Bubba's BBQ $12,500
- Dang Partners LLC, S Corp $8,750
- Dee's Cleaning Service $6,000
- Downtown Trian Productions Inc $16,250
- Dr. Morris Kille Jr. DC $12,750
- Frankenstein Trucking LLC $5,000
- Garage Door Guy, LLC $12,250
- Jake's Vegetarian Foods, LLC $10,500
- Josh Beecher Studios LLC $5,000
- Mpark LLC $28,000
- Newlube Mobile Oil Change, LLC $8,000
- Opfer Communications, Inc. $12,750
- Premier Choice Agency, LLC $11,250
- Pretty Becky Inc $12,250
- Round Eye LLC $13,000
- SK Food Company, LLC $11,000
- Smart Choice Auto Sales LLC $10,000
- Springfield Taekwondo Academy, LLC $10,000
- Stressed Out Humans LLC $5,000
- Tie & Timber Beer Co, LLC $13,750
- Town & County Inc $13,250
- Twilight Horizons LLC $5,000
- Wedgewood Barber Shop $10,500
County officials anticipate only one more funding announcement for the Greene County Small Business ARPA Program.
Small businesses had the chance to apply during a three-week period last year. Since October 26, 2023, the commission has awarded a total of $2,661,999.60 in ARPA grants to businesses in this round of funding.
The Commission approved $3,657,893.46 in ARPA grants to Greene County small businesses in 2022.
County officials said they followed federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. The county set up an online application process, and businesses had to demonstrate the impact of the pandemic and provide supporting documentation. Applications were reviewed by an internal ARPA team.
Greene County received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds. All of those funds must be allocated by December 31.