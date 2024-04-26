© 2024 KSMU Radio
Greene County awards ARPA funds to 31 small businesses

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:16 AM CDT
A pile of cash.

The county received a total of $56.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government.

More than three dozen small businesses – 31 to be exact – will receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Covid-19 relief funds in Greene County. The Greene County Commission approved the awards, totaling $336,694, on Thursday.

Businesses receiving grant money this time around are:

  • 4 By 4 Brewing Company $2,994
  • 417 Express Delivery LLC $16,750
  • Abby & Rocky LLC $11,250
  • Altay Auto LLC $11,500
  • Archer's Bow Media and Marketing, LLC $10,000
  • Aristocrat Autosports $10,000
  • Beloved Body Massage Therapy, Inc $5,700
  • Bike Shop Chili LLC $15,75
  • Bubba's BBQ $12,500
  • Dang Partners LLC, S Corp $8,750
  • Dee's Cleaning Service $6,000
  • Downtown Trian Productions Inc $16,250
  • Dr. Morris Kille Jr. DC $12,750
  • Frankenstein Trucking LLC $5,000
  • Garage Door Guy, LLC $12,250
  • Jake's Vegetarian Foods, LLC $10,500
  • Josh Beecher Studios LLC $5,000
  • Mpark LLC $28,000
  • Newlube Mobile Oil Change, LLC $8,000
  • Opfer Communications, Inc. $12,750
  • Premier Choice Agency, LLC $11,250
  • Pretty Becky Inc $12,250
  • Round Eye LLC $13,000
  • SK Food Company, LLC $11,000
  • Smart Choice Auto Sales LLC $10,000
  • Springfield Taekwondo Academy, LLC $10,000
  • Stressed Out Humans LLC $5,000
  • Tie & Timber Beer Co, LLC $13,750
  • Town & County Inc $13,250
  • Twilight Horizons LLC $5,000
  • Wedgewood Barber Shop $10,500

County officials anticipate only one more funding announcement for the Greene County Small Business ARPA Program.

Small businesses had the chance to apply during a three-week period last year. Since October 26, 2023, the commission has awarded a total of $2,661,999.60 in ARPA grants to businesses in this round of funding.

The Commission approved $3,657,893.46 in ARPA grants to Greene County small businesses in 2022.

County officials said they followed federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. The county set up an online application process, and businesses had to demonstrate the impact of the pandemic and provide supporting documentation. Applications were reviewed by an internal ARPA team.

Greene County received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds. All of those funds must be allocated by December 31.

 

 
News american rescue plan actGreene CountyGreene County Commission
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky