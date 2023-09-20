Director of the Springfield-Greene County Library District announces retirement

The head of the Springfield-Greene County Library District is stepping down. Regina Greer Cooper will retire at the end of the year after 15 years on the job.

Since she started at the library, the district has built two new stand-alone branches in Willard and Republic, purchased a new Mobile Library, renovated the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, opened Library Express West and East and became a passport acceptance center.

Library Board of Trustees President Rachael Morrow said in a statement that Greer Cooper built the library system into one of the finest in the nation. She said they’re “committed to seeking a new Executive Director who will continue to build upon the excellence Regina helped create and our community has grown to expect.”

The Board of Trustees will hire Cooper’s replacement, and its already begun the process of finding someone. The board is made up of four county representatives appointed by the Greene County Commission and five appointed by the City of Springfield.