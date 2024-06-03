Greene Country Commission to hold historic preservation symposium

Owners of historic properties, investors, developers and anyone who wants to learn more about historic preservation is invited to the symposium this week. Those who attend will learn about revitalization through historic preservation.

Symposium topics will include:



Historic Preservation in Missouri.

Rehabilitating Historic Buildings with Tax Credits.

Financing Your Project and Leveraging Tax Credits.

Getting Historic Districts and Buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Role of Certified Local Governments in Historic Preservation.

Historic Preservation Fund Grants for Surveys, Preservation Plans, Design Guidelines and more.

How Preservation Consultants Can Help You.

Attendance is free and open to the public. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 212 of the Greene Country Historic Courthouse, 940 N. Boonville Avenue. RSVPs are required. Send them to Megan Applegate, pio@greenecountymo.gov, with your name, email and phone number.