-
Volunteers from a variety of businesses and organizations fanned across Springfield and other area communities today to help out nonprofit agencies. The…
-
More than 2,000 volunteers from nearly 150 businesses and organizations will come together today for the United Way of the Ozarks Annual Day of…
-
Volunteers are needed for United Way Day of Caring projects next month. The event is set for August 18th. It’s a day when thousands of volunteers from…
-
Springfield volunteers were scattered throughout the city today for the 22nd Annual United Way Day of Caring. As KSMU’s Briana Simmons reports, Washington…
-
CoxHealth employees were hard at work today, but they weren’t at the hospital. They were donating their time and efforts to help spruce up a local…