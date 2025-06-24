Local organizations and nonprofits come together for the 33rd annual Day of Caring

United Way Ozarks Region will host their annual Day of Caring event this week. Day of Caring, on June 26, is an initiative that pairs local businesses and organizations with nonprofits to complete needed projects.

With more than 1,400 volunteers expected to work on 130 different projects for 54 nonprofit agencies, Day of Caring is the largest one day volunteer event in southwest Missouri, according to a press release from United Way. Brandon Jenson, director of Community Impact for United Way, said there are project sites throughout the region, with a majority of them located in Springfield.

Volunteers are expected to contribute an estimated $227,631 worth of donated labor for community nonprofits, like The Kitchen Inc., Isabel’s House Crisis Nursery, The Equine Collective Inc. and Castaway Animals Rescue Effort.

But Jenson said the impact is so much more than that.

“The greatest impact of it is providing exposure for the work that these incredible nonprofits are doing and connecting them with volunteers who may not otherwise know that they exist,” he said. “Ideally they become regular volunteers at that nonprofit moving forward.”

Data from 2024’s Day of Caring shows that 42 nonprofits participated; 12 less than this year. Additionally, this year’s Day of Caring is expected to contribute about $16,000 more in labor than last year.

This initiative aims to encourage community engagement and celebrate positive change in the Ozarks, according to the United Way.

Jenson said Day of Caring reminds the community that it takes all of us to be able to do great things.

“This really demonstrates to our community what’s possible whenever you roll up your sleeves and work with your neighbors side by side to make a better Springfield,” he said.

Community businesses and organizations like Mercy, American Family Insurance and City of Springfield will take part in the volunteer efforts. Jenson said they see anywhere from small businesses to large manufacturers participate.

The work done on Day of Caring is dependent on the nonprofits' specific needs. Volunteers are able to choose which nonprofit they want to help out at through an online platform hosted by United Way called “Live United.” Jenson said nonprofits were able to post their specific needs on the platform, and volunteers were able to sign up for the ones they wanted.

Volunteers will be doing work such as landscaping and clean up projects, painting and stuffing backpacks for students.