A graphic showing the numbers of COVID-19 inpatients on August 26 at CoxHealth who are vaccinated versus those who are unvaccinated is being widely shared…
After the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, CoxHealth announced it is now requiring employees to get a COVID-19 shot. Employees must have…
A new online support group for cancer patients is now available through CoxHealth.The Oncology Support Group will meet online once a month. Patients,…
As the need for nurses grows, CoxHealth has added a new nursing position. Support RNs will assist floor nurses in managing the care of medical and…
CoxHealth has gifted its former Cox Monett Hospital building to a local nonprofit.Life360 Community Services will house several initiatives to benefit…
CoxHealth and Children’s Miracle Network have introduced a new pediatric clinic on wheels. The CARE Mobile offers care to kids two months to age 18. The…
Community vaccination clinics that were to be held by CoxHealth over the weekend and Monday, February 22, had to be rescheduled. There were…
CoxHealth plans to start work soon on a new super clinic at Highway 65 and Battlefield Rd.The 30,000-square-foot facility will offer urgent care, primary…
A new Cox Monett Hospital will open Friday, January 22, along Highway 60 on the east side of Monett.The 100,000-square-foot facility replaces a hospital…
Dr. Terrence Coulter is medical director for critical care at CoxHealth, and he's on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, treating the sickest…