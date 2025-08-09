CoxHealth offers new minimally-invasive treatment for certain types of aortic aneurysms

Aortic aneurysms occur when the aorta stretches out over time. As it bulges, patients are at risk of the aorta rupturing, which Dr. Stephen Gallo, vascular surgeon at CoxHealth, says is usually deadly.

New technology that’s been used since May 1 at CoxHealth is called thoracoabdominal branch endoprosthesis or TAMBE. Gallo said it’s a game changer not only for his health system but also for larger hospitals across the country.

"The new procedure allows us to essentially fix an aneurysm starting in the chest and going all the way down to the belly button," he said. "Previously, we would send these folks to big academic aortic centers, whether it was St. Louis or Mayo or Texas, to undergo a very invasive surgery and risky surgery."

Those risks include stroke, heart attacks, pulmonary respiratory issues, kidney problems, intestinal problems and paralysis, according to Gallo.

But he said the TAMBE device leads to shorter recovery times and improved outcomes. it also allows patients to stay closer to home and to their support systems.

The device, approved by the FDA in January of 2024, is an implantable, branched endoprosthesis that treats thoracoabdominal and pararenal aortic aneurysms using an endovascular approach.

"We're essentially realigning the aorta with a stent graft, which is partly metal to provide structure and then a fabric to keep the blood within in," said Gallo. "And it has these pre-established holes that allow us to get more stents into the main blood vessels going to your kidneys and your intestines."

He said the procedure requires a cut under the collarbone, one on the chest and two in the groin. Historically, repair of these types of aortic aneurysms required a massive incision starting below the shoulder blade, going across the ribs and down the belly.

Gallo said they're the only hospital offering the procedure in southwest Missouri.

So far, Gallo and his colleagues in the vascular practice have treated four patients with the new procedure. And he said they’re working to schedule more.