Vaccines against viruses can prevent serious illness, death

Flu season is nearly here. Some cases start to be seen in Missouri as early as October while the peak season tends to run from December to February.

Not only will the flu virus be circulating soon, but people are also susceptible to other viruses like RSV and COVID-19. And health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against viral illnesses.

Dr. Shawn Usery is CoxHealth’s chief medical officer and an advocate for vaccinations, which he said can prevent serious illness.

"When we talk about the flu shots, or any shots, they're not necessarily designed to keep you from contracting the flu or contracting another virus," he said. "What they’re really designed to do is, when you come in contact with the virus, your immune system already has seen that virus and is revved up to really start fighting the virus early, which minimizes the symptoms you’ll have so really is excellent at reducing risk of death, reducing hospitalizations, reducing the need to go to the doctor.”

Anyone six months or older should get the flu vaccine, Usery said. For those in special populations, such as pregnant women, those with immunodeficiencies or chronic medical conditions and the elderly, a special, slightly more potent flu shot might be recommended by their physicians. He recommends getting vaccinated against COVID and RSV as well -- the latest COVID vaccine recently became available. Ask your healthcare provider what they recommend for you.

Evidence shows that vaccines are safe and effective, according to Usery. If you have concerns, he suggests you sit down and have a conversation with your healthcare provider.