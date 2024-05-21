CoxHealth announces new pediatric partnership with St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Cox officials wouldn’t give any interviews and offered few concrete details, but they said Tuesday they signed preliminary paperwork to partner with St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

That’s a division of St. Louis’s BJC Health System staffed exclusively by pediatricians from Washington University. The goal of the partnership is to expand children’s health care in the Ozarks and prevent families from needing to travel outside the region for care.

Cox says the partnership will include a standalone pediatric outpatient center. But Cox wasn’t ready to say how the center would be staffed, where it might be located or if it meant new pediatricians would move into the Springfield market. Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed, but Cox says they hope to work out a final agreement with St. Louis Children’s Hospital by early fall.