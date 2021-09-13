-
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive in remembrance of four people who were killed in a shooting at a convenience store six…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is expanding its emergency appeal to all blood types.According to the blood bank in a news release, reserves are…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has a new program that lets blood and plasma recipients thank their donors. Here’s how it works: donated blood…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Chris Pilgrim, Media Relations Representative with Community Blood Center of the…
Blood donations have been down in recent days due to winter weather and illness. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says most blood types are in…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is calling on the public, especially people with O Negative blood, to donate.According to the CBCO, high usage…
A Code Red emergency appeal for blood has been issued by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. CBCO spokesman Chris Pilgrim says local blood needs are…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is urging donors to give blood today after two blood drives were cancelled due to weather.According to the blood…
Blood given at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is now being tested for the Zika virus. All blood collection organizations in the U.S. are now…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is warning of an unprecedented low level of blood for this time of year, in part because of deferrals for donors…