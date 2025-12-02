Blood donors needed ahead of the holidays

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hoping people will donate blood in the weeks leading up to the holidays and after. The need for blood increases during winter and the holiday season, according to the CBCO.

All blood types are needed, but there’s an increased need right now for types O positive, O negative and A negative due to higher hospital usage and the recent Thanksgiving holiday.

To encourage people to help out, the CBCO is offering fleece blankets to anyone who donates blood in December.

The CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood, platelets and plasma for more than 40 hospitals across 41 counties in the Ozarks. Each donation has the potential to save up to three lives, according to the blood bank.

Donors can give blood at any mobile blood drive or at one of four CBCO donor centers:

Springfield, MO:

220 W Plainview Rd

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bentonville, AR:

1400 SE Walton Blvd

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Springdale, AR:

3503 S Thomson

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Joplin, MO:

2318 E. 32nd Street, Suite D

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To make an appointment to give, visit cbco.org/donate-blood or call 417-227-5006.

