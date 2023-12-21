CBCO plans blood drive to encourage people to give ahead of the holidays

In order to prepare for the upcoming holidays – Christmas and New Year’s – the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host the Miracle of Giving Blood Drive this month.

The drive will be held on what CBCO called two “critical days”: December 22 and December 29 at all CBCO donor centers throughout the region.

Successful donors will receive a plaid blanket, a Miracle of Giving campfire mug and a $10 Casey’s gas gift card.

Local hospitals often face shortages in blood donations during the holiday season, according to CBCO in a news release.

The blood bank is the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities.

Donation hours and locations for the Miracle of Giving Blood Drive on December 22 and 29 are:



Thomson Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Rd., Springfield, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Joplin Donor Center, 101 N. Range Line Rd., Joplin, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 SE Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson St., Springdale, AR, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



To help avoid wait times,appointmentsare strongly encouraged. You may schedule online or by calling 417-227-5006.