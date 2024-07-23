Blood donations are urgently needed for patients in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is down to less than a day of blood for area patients, and it's urging eligible donors to give as soon as possible.

This marks the most severe shortage in over two years, according to Michelle Teter, spokesperson for CBCO. The blood bank is calling it "an emergency need."

She said there are a few reasons for the low inventory.

"One would be, in May, we saw the highest hospital blood usage we’ve seen in over 10 years," Teter said.

It was unknown what caused the uptick, she said.

"Then, typically summers are a little bit more challenging for the blood supply," Teter explained. "And then [there are] blood donors who give with other organizations who, you know, they’re collecting blood here, but they don’t supply it to the local hospitals."

In a news release, Max Buetow, president and CEO of CoxHealth said, “in critical situations, access to an adequate blood supply can be lifesaving. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides essential blood products for our patients, and I encourage everyone to donate blood and support this vital cause. Your donation can make a significant difference for the communities we serve.”

There's an extra incentive to give blood right now. All donors in July will receive a plush, ‘Chillin in the Ozarks’ beach towel, while supplies last.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO centers in Springfield and Joplin, Missouri and in Bentonville and Springdale, Arkansas or at one of their mobile blood drives.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 417-227-5006 or visit cbco.org.