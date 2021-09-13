-
An effort in Branson by multiple agencies is aimed at preventing overdose deaths. The Overdose Response Team was formed in January. It’s a partnership…
-
Branson Police held a news conference Tuesday following a threat made on Instagram referencing violence at Branson Junior High.According to police, they…
-
The Branson Board of Aldermen has approved a contract to purchase land to build a new Branson Police Department building. The 5.5-acres, at Forsythe St.…
-
A program in Branson to help keep those who might wander away safe is expanding. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded a $5,000 grant to…
-
The Branson Board of Aldermen recently passed a primary seat belt ordinance, and that law goes into effect May 1. But the city has announced that the…
-
The Branson Police Department has announced a new police chief.According to a press release from the city, Jeff Matthews will bring 33 years of law…
-
A recent purchase by the Branson Police Department is designed to find someone quickly if they wander off. The $10,000 purchase included seven "tracker"…
-
An officer-involved shooting in Taney County this morning left a deputy and one suspect with non-life threatening injuries and another suspect dead. At…
-
The City of Branson has a new police chief. After a national search, a panel chose Stanley Dobbins for the position. Dobbins has been serving as the…