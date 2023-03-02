© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Investigation underway, officers and sergeant on administrative leave, after fatal shooting in Branson

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST
City of Branson/YouTube
Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp, Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt and Branson Mayor Larry Milton at a March 1, 2023 press conference.

Randall Wesolek Jr. of Taney County was fatally shot by officers Tuesday night.

The Branson Police Department promises to be transparent about a fatal officer-involved shooting on February 28 in the 1100 block of W. 76 Country Blvd.

The Branson Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the shooting.

Police Chief Eric Schmitt said Branson officers located a man — who had warrants out for his arrest — at a gas station at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"The officers made contact with the driver who was alone in the vehicle with his dog. After an initial investigation into the driver's identity, it was determined he was Randall Wesolek Jr. of Taney County, and that was the subject with those warrants," he said. "When the officers instructed Wesolek to exit the car, a struggle ensued, a gun was produced and our officers fired their weapons."

Schmitt said officers began life saving measures, but Wesolek died on scene. His dog, a grey and white pit bull who appeared to be injured, ran off and officers have not been able to find it.

Schmitt said one sergeant and two patrol officers all fired their weapons and have been placed on administrative leave. Schmitt has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conduct a full investigation into the incident. After that is complete, the Branson Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation.

Michele Skalicky
