Protestors who gathered outside Rep. Billy Long’s Springfield office Friday say their disappointed in the Republican’s reversal on the American Health…
By a narrow margin, the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday approved a measure that would do away with many provisions of the Affordable Care Act, or…
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for years wasn’t shy about his disdain for the Affordable Care Act, condemning it on the Senate floor, in town hall meetings and...
Republicans held off a Democratic takeover of the U.S. Senate Tuesday, and in doing so voted back incumbents like Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri.Blunt took to…
Two of the three candidates for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District gathered Wednesday to share their views on topics ranging from the Affordable Care…
A debate later this month in Springfield will feature candidates for the 7th Congressional district seat in Missouri. The event is sponsored by the Center…
Amid a rise in substance abuse among prenatal patients, Springfield's Jordan Valley Community Health Center is expanding its focus on outreach and…
Republican incumbent 7th District Congressman Billy Long will face Democrat Genevieve “Gen” Williams in the November election. Williams defeated Camille…
Springfield played host to several Republican victory speeches Tuesday night, including two candidates for statewide office and another two for U.S.…
CLEVELAND — Missouri U.S. Rep. Billy Long is arguably the state’s version of Donald Trump. Long was a well-known auctioneer and radio talk-show host in...