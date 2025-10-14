Missouri State names area of JVIC after former Congressman Billy Long

A new area of the Missouri State University Jordan Valley Innovation Center is named for a former congressman from Springfield. And Tuesday, the university held a naming ceremony for the Billy Long Advanced Technology Suites.

The new research and development space is around 12,000 square feet.

"Congressman Long was able to give us a $2 million appropriation to build out this floor of the Brewer Science Innovation Annex at the Jordan Valley Innovation Center," said Allen Kunkel, MSU vice-president for economic development and director of JVIC. "So it gives us additional capacity for bringing additional companies to Springfield and to Missouri State to do collaborative research and technology development."

The Advanced Technology Suites at JVIC are on the third floor of the Brewer Science Innovation Annex. The space includes research and manufacturing labs, office and conference space and amenities to accommodate three corporate partners.

Kunkel said they're talking with some companies that might be interested in using the new space. No one has signed a lease, he said, but they hope that will occur "in the very near future."

He added that JVIC offers opportunities for MSU students to be engaged. Specifically, he said it allows certain "high performing students...to do real world technology development and hopefully advance their career beyond Missouri State."

Michele Skalicky A sign inside the Jordan Valley Innovation Center's Billy Long Advanced Technology Suites in Springfield, Mo. (Photo taken October 14, 2025).

Long, who served as 7th District U.S. Congressman for 12 years, attended the naming ceremony with his family.

"I always looked for opportunities to be able to do things like this when they became available," he said, "because it's so important to the community. And Missouri State has done such a great job with innovation and starting new businesses and things, you know, giving people a place to incubate at the efactory and JVIC."

Long is preparing to serve as ambassador to Iceland. He was confirmed as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, but, less than two months into the job, President Donald Trump removed him from the position. Trump then turned around and nominated Long for the role of ambassador to Iceland.