Senate finance committee holds hearing on Billy Long's nomination as IRS commissioner

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee held a hearing Tuesday to consider the nomination of former southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long for IRS commissioner.

Each member took turns asking Long questions.

When it was her turn, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts referenced President Trump’s threat to revoke Harvard’s tax exempt status. She asked Long repeatedly whether it was illegal for the president to ask the IRS to revoke an organization’s tax exempt status. It was a question she said she’d asked him three weeks prior.

“I’m not going to have the answer that you need," replied Long.

“Why are you not having the answer? You’ve had 3 weeks to consult with lawyers. The statute is about as clear as plain English," said Warren.

“Well, if I say I’m going to follow the law, why would you need to ask me the question?” said Long.

“Well, because I want to make sure that you understand what the law says,” answered Warren.

Senator Peter Welch, a Democratic senator from Vermont, also expressed concern about Trump's threat to revoke Harvard's tax exempt status. He told Long that he believes all of higher education could be a target and that the IRS commissioner will be in the line of fire if that happens.

"And what I'm looking for from you is not something you're able to give me right now and that's assurance that you'll tell the president no when he is using the IRS for a political objective," said Welch.

"I've said earlier that it's — the IRS will not, should not be politicized on my watch or any watch," replied Long.

Republican Senator Steve Daines pointed to what he called the many dedicated employees of the IRS who need a good leader.

"They show up everyday. They're grateful for the work," he said. "They just need a leader here who respects them and empowers them — as you said, takes them out of the basement here and treats them as peers versus second class citizens, and that kind of leadership is needed, and I'm confident you'll do that."

Long responded that "if people will give me a chance to show what I can do, I think we can do some very successful things at the IRS."

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee served with Long in the U.S. House and called him "a tireless advocate for the American people."

She said Long would bring "a fresh and much needed perspective to the IRS."