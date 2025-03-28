Former southwest Missouri congressman Billy Long to advise chief federal HR agency

The news was first reported late Thursday by Reuters international news agency.

OPM is an independent agency in the executive branch that serves as the federal government’s main HR agency.

OPM spokesperson McLaurine Pinover tells Ozarks Public Radio in a written statement that "OPM is continuing to bring in top talent to support President Trump’s mission and the federal workforce. These appointments are part of the standard process of building an administration and reflect our commitment to ensuring strong leadership across the agency. We're happy to add Commissioner-Designee Long to the team while he's pending his confirmation in the Senate, and we look forward to the continued advancement of OPM’s priorities."

Pinover did not directly address a question by KSMU as to what duties Long would be responsible for.

In early December, then-President-elect Trump announced Long as his pick to lead the IRS. Long's work for OPM will continue while he awaits possible confirmation for his IRS leadership role by the U.S. Senate.