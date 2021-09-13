-
Bass Pro Shops and eight of its partner properties will host a career fair at the Branson Landing on Wednesday. More than 100 positions are up for grabs…
A boat manufacturer is renewing operations in Bolivar. Bass Pro Shops announced Wednesday its manufacturing arm, White River Marine Group, will reopen its…
A 75-foot-long engelmann spruce, destined to become a Christmas tree on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, will make a stop in Springfield today (11/21)…
Cabela's 82 stores in the U.S. and Canada are now a part of Springfield-based Bass Pro Shops, after the privately-owned hunting-fishing outfitter closed a…
Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium makes its long-awaiting debut this week. The Bass Pro Shops’ founder says he’s finally…
Admission prices have been announced for the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, set to open later this month at Campbell and Sunshine.Bass…
Antitrust regulators have signed off on Springfield-based Bass Pro Shops’ $4 billion acquisition of fellow hunting-fishing outfitter Cabela’s.Cabela’s,…
The opening of Bass Pro Shops’ long-awaited Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has a date.The Springfield-based company announced Wednesday…
Cabela’s is known for big stores filled with museum-grade taxidermy and shelves piled with hunting and fishing gear. The Cabela’s store in Sidney,…
Citing highly complementary business philosophies and product offerings, Springfield-based Bass Pro Shops will acquire rival Cabela’s in a deal valued at…