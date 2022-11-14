Bass Pro Shops gives $7,500 toward Burrell nature therapy program

The coronavirus pandemic showed society’s mental wellness needs in sharp relief.

The United Nations estimates that before the pandemic, one in five U.S. residents experienced mental health issues over the course of a lifetime. But last year, some studies showed that as many as four in five Americans were reporting at least one symptom of depression.



Burrell Behavioral Health has been increasing its services in recent times, and late last week they said their nature therapy program got new funding from Springfield-based retailer Bass Pro Shops.

Gabrielle Martin is executive director of the Burrell Foundation.

“The funding from Bass Pro helps support the guides and the time and then the travel expense to get to all of our nature therapy guides and our clients out to their locations," she said. "It is also going to help us with — we provide each of the kiddos with backpacks that they can then keep, so that hopefully encourages them to hike again. And then, we also have a partnership with Convoy and Community Cares where we can provide snacks and water and things to for those trips.”

She said the Bass Pro grant will allow Burrell to offer 15 nature therapy excursions over the next year in partnership with a local outdoor adventure company, 37 North Expeditions.