Donation by area corporation is expected to increase safety for first responders

This is the time of year when many people are out enjoying the area’s lakes and rivers. But activities like boating or swimming don’t come without risk, and sometimes emergency services need to be called in.

Bob Patterson, executive director of Mercy’s EMS program, said they respond to any number of incidents.

"We see boating accidents. We see, you know, skiing incidents...anything that involves activity out on the water is something that we can be ancticipated to be called to," said Patterson.

A donation by Bass Pro Shops to Mercy Emergency Services will help keep first responders in those situations safe.

The outdoor retail giant donated life jackets and floating throw bags – enough to equip 45 ambulances. Patterson said those will go to teams that serve areas around Table Rock Lake and Lake of the Ozarks. Any leftover equipment will go to teams in Springfield. He said the new equipment will help increase safety for first responders.

"If they should fall into that body of water or have an issue where they have to help extract someone from the water, this'll just provide an extra layer of safety for our providers when they're operating on those bodies of water," said Patterson.

Before the donation, they had very little in the way of flotation devices, according to Patterson. He hopes they can eventually equip all their providers with them.

Patterson urges people who head to the lake to be safe. Practice safe boating operations, avoid alcohol when operating watercraft, and don’t swim alone.