Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It’s hosted and produced by Missouri State’s Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs every other Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

For many families, it’s been a hard year. Costs are up, budgets are stretched, and this year’s Thanksgiving table might feel like just one more thing to worry about.

At Mo State, one campus resource is working to ease that worry: The Bear Pantry. It serves students, faculty and staff who need a little help putting food on the table. It also depends on the generosity of people willing to give.

Located in the Plaster Student Union, the pantry began as a student project and opened in spring 2019. In the last academic year, it served more than 1,000 unique households, resulting in thousands of visits.

Dr. Alex Johnson, director of the Center for Community Engagement, which oversees the pantry, said the goal is to make getting help as easy and stigma-free as possible. Members sign up once per academic year, then shop much like they would at a small grocery store.

“One thing that’s really important to us is dignity and choice in the Bear Pantry,” Johnson said.

The pantry relies on support from both the university and the Springfield community. Johnson said there are three ways to help: Donating food, giving financially or sharing connections that could help the pantry source food and supplies.

To donate or learn more, visit MissouriState.edu and search “Bear Pantry.”

Read the full transcript.