Boomer’s Block Party invites Springfield to kick off Mo States’ second season in CUSA.

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Boomer’s Block Party begins at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in BearFest Village. The free event will feature food trucks, games, music, giveaways, opportunities to meet Missouri State student-athletes and coaches and more.

Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell said the event gives fans and families a chance to experience the energy surrounding Missouri State Athletics before the season begins.

“It’s very family friendly,” he said. “It’ll be a great day for the community to come out, celebrate Missouri State and celebrate the start of football.”

What to expect

Guests can expect a mix of activities, entertainment and giveaways throughout the evening.

Event highlights include:



Local food trucks

Inflatables and face painting

Music

Free t-shirts

Replica jersey giveaway for Mo State students, co-sponsored by Traditions Council

Meet Mo State student-athletes and coaches

EA Sports NCAA Football 2027 eSports Station

Yard Games

Game day pep rally on the Bear head, featuring the Missouri State Pride Band, Boomer Bear, Cheerleaders and Sugar Bears

Ticket sales and season ticket information

Live taping of "Mo State Update" podcast, featuring host Corey Riggs and university officials

Ransdell said the event will offer “everything out there imaginable for fans.”

Building on year one in Conference USA

Ransdell said there were plenty of unknowns heading into the Bears’ first season, but Missouri State programs proved they could compete.

Women’s soccer advanced to the conference championship match. Women’s basketball and baseball reached their respective NCAA tournaments, and men’s swimming and diving won a conference championship.

“We were extremely competitive,” Ransdell said. “I think we learned a lot in year one as well in terms of just athleticism in Conference USA.”

He expects that experience to carry into the upcoming season.

“I think you’ll see maybe a bigger, faster, stronger program from all of our programs,” he said. “Year two is going to be another exciting year.”

Connecting with Springfield

For Ransdell, the block party is about more than celebrating the start of football season. It is also an opportunity to build a stronger connection between Missouri State Athletics and the Springfield community.

“We want Springfield to embrace us,” he said. “If people can come and feel the energy while on campus, same thing with coming to games, when people drive up on campus, I want people to feel it.”

Ransdell said attending games and purchasing season tickets are two direct ways local residents can support Missouri State Athletics.

“Come to games. It matters,” he said. “It matters that people come and experience what we have to offer.”

Attend Boomer’s Block Party

Boomer’s Block Party begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday August 20 in the BearFest Village area just north of Robert W. Plaster Stadium and adjacent to McDonald Arena and the Trottier Plaza.

Free parking will be available in adjacent lots and parking garages during the event.

The event is free and open to Missouri State fans of all ages, students, faculty, staff and the Springfield community.

To learn more about Boomer’s Block Party and the upcoming athletics season, visit MissouriStateBears.com.

Read the transcript.