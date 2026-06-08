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Missouri State Journal

Conversation Circles at Missouri State University foster sense of community for international students

By Emily Yeap
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:33 PM CDT
A group at an International Conversation Circle on campus.
A group at an International Conversation Circle on campus.

Mo State program brings people together to practice English, share cultures and build friendships.

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

At Missouri State University, global engagement is about more than studying abroad. It’s about bringing the world to campus and connecting people across cultures right here in Springfield.

Through programs like International Conversation Circles, which take place both in person and virtually, the campus and larger community come together to share experiences and build meaningful connections.

Cali Pettijohn, academic specialist in Global Education and Engagement and Debora Cristofolini, applied second language acquisition graduate student from Brazil, discuss how these conversations build confidence, leadership, cultural understanding and a more global campus community.

International Conversation Circles schedule

Summer 2026

In person

  • Wednesdays (Meyer Library, Room 107) – June 3-July 29

Online

  • Tuesdays (9-10 a.m. CST) and Thursdays (5-6 p.m. CST) – July 7-Aug. 13
  • Sign up using this form
Fall 2026

  • Tuesdays (Meyer Library, Room 107) and Wednesdays (Hill Hall, Room 449) – Aug. 18-Dec. 2

Read the full audio transcript

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Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityInternational ProgramsCali Pettijohn
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
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