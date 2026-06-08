Conversation Circles at Missouri State University foster sense of community for international students

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

At Missouri State University, global engagement is about more than studying abroad. It’s about bringing the world to campus and connecting people across cultures right here in Springfield.

Through programs like International Conversation Circles, which take place both in person and virtually, the campus and larger community come together to share experiences and build meaningful connections.

Cali Pettijohn, academic specialist in Global Education and Engagement and Debora Cristofolini, applied second language acquisition graduate student from Brazil, discuss how these conversations build confidence, leadership, cultural understanding and a more global campus community.

International Conversation Circles schedule

Summer 2026

In person



Wednesdays (Meyer Library, Room 107) – June 3-July 29

Online



Tuesdays (9-10 a.m. CST) and Thursdays (5-6 p.m. CST) – July 7-Aug. 13

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Fall 2026

Tuesdays (Meyer Library, Room 107) and Wednesdays (Hill Hall, Room 449) – Aug. 18-Dec. 2

Read the full audio transcript