Missouri State University offers the community ways to help international students feel welcome

KSMU's Michele Skalicky talks with Missouri State University President Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams about International Friends and Conversation Circles, which allow community members to get involved and meet international students.

I know the number of international students at Missouri State is down because it's been harder for them to obtain visas under the current administration, but there are still several on campus. And for those who are here, Missouri State has programs in place to help them feel welcome. I want to talk first about the International Friends Program. What is it and how does it work?

Williams: Well, our International Friends, we want to make sure that every international student who gets here feels comfortable from day one. And so it is designed to really help our international students have meaningful friendships. This is a program that's been on our campus for 20 years. It started with friends outside of the campus, but now it's a university program. You can sign up for that. You can volunteer. You can say what type of student that you want from what country. If you have a certain language, if you speak Japanese, for example, you could say, you know, if you have an exchange student that's Japanese, I would really like to be paired up with them.

And so how does it work? What are you what are the expectations, I guess, as an international friend?

Williams: You register online, and it's really case by case basis of what that student really needs. There are some that really have never been to the United States before, so it's more of a culture shock to them, and so there's probably much more mentoring by that host. But then there's others that have been here before that just need to know, you know, how do I go get groceries or how do I use the bus system? Or, you know, how do I get around the United States once I'm here and what's optional to me?

And I understand involvement is kind of what you want it to be. I mean, you can have them to your home for dinner or meet for coffee, things like that?

Williams: Yes. And they're very grateful for everything that they have. Our international students, they like to get out and about. I see them at ball games to the theatrical performances to — in Walmart I've been stopped and had a selfie with international student. So it's really, it's case by case, but they are willing and wanting to have the full experience.

Who can sign up to help these international students feel welcome?

Williams: It's open to our entire community, so if you're interested, you can get on our website and you can just type in International Friends, and it'll take you right to the site to help you register online.

So the International Friends Program is one program that you offer. There's also Conversation Circles. You host them weekly Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. at Meyer Library, Room 107, and Wednesdays 4 to 5 p.m. in Hill Hall, room 409. There are virtual options, too. What are Conversation Circles?

Williams: Conversation circles are groups of individuals that come together and have conversations in English. So our international students that are still trying to improve their English skills, they come together and they have a variety of topics, but it's all in English, and anybody in the community can be involved with that. You can come if you have interest, and it's really helping our students improve those skills, and it also introduces them to our culture because you have different topics and, you know, like the Super Bowl, some of our international students have no idea what the Super Bowl really means. And so it really helps them into the culture as well.

And I understand there's a facilitator that kind of helps keep the conversation flowing. I have not yet been to one.

Williams: I have not been to one, but that's my understanding, yes.

So because conversation can kind of lag and it can be awkward, but there is someone there that can kind of help that conversation flow. And who can take part in those?

Williams: Anyone in the community. So it's open to anyone. Again, it's Tuesday and Wednesday, and it's right here on campus, and it's open to everyone.

All right. And in what ways do those two programs benefit — first, the international students and second, area residents who participate in them?

Williams: I think first, with our international students it immerses them into our culture here. It gives them friends. It gives them a connection. It provides meaning for them. And when I go to some of these gatherings, it's been going on for 20 years, there are some that have done this every year, and they have these lifelong friendships. So I think for our community members, it gives them an opportunity to have a cultural experience with someone else. I know that some of our community members have actually traveled to where our international students' homes were and have kept these lifelong friendships. So I think it really shows that Springfield, Missouri is a very welcoming environment, but it also invites Springfield to other parts of the world, which I think is beneficial for our community.

And then you offer other things to help international students feel welcome and adapt to a new culture. Any other programs that you want to talk about that the university offers?

Williams: There's one that our students can engage in. It's the online international support. So can you imagine the students coming and who's going to pick me up at the airport so they can register right online, and a host can pick them up at the airport to helping them get groceries, to show them where they're going to find their house? And it really starts at the airport all the way through that first semester to really help and facilitate. But those students can identify themselves right online and identify what needs that they have.