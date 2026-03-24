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Missouri State Journal

Missouri State University design students gain real-world experience

By Emily Yeap
Published March 24, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
Senior Jaden Lohmeyer works on a project in the Brick City Design Studio.
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Senior Jaden Lohmeyer works on a project in the Brick City Design Studio.

Students at the Brick City Design Studio help meet clients' needs.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

At Missouri State University’s Brick City Design Studio, advanced-level design students don’t just learn about design, they put it to work too.

From advertisements to branding packages and website design, students help clients in the Springfield and surrounding areas to stand out and connect with their audiences. This initiative began in summer 2025 as a partnership between the university’s art and design department and efactory, an innovation and business incubator.

Masha Gerasimchuk-Djordjevic, associate professor and design program coordinator, and Kailey Bradshaw, graphic design senior, share how this hands-on program is a win-win for students and local companies.

Read the full audio transcript

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Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityReynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanitiesart and designMaria Gerasimchuk-Djordjevic
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
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