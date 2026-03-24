Missouri State University design students gain real-world experience

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

At Missouri State University’s Brick City Design Studio, advanced-level design students don’t just learn about design, they put it to work too.

From advertisements to branding packages and website design, students help clients in the Springfield and surrounding areas to stand out and connect with their audiences. This initiative began in summer 2025 as a partnership between the university’s art and design department and efactory, an innovation and business incubator.

Masha Gerasimchuk-Djordjevic, associate professor and design program coordinator, and Kailey Bradshaw, graphic design senior, share how this hands-on program is a win-win for students and local companies.

Read the full audio transcript