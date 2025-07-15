© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Missouri State Journal

MO State University internship program benefits both students and start up businesses

By Emily Yeap
Published July 15, 2025 at 7:45 AM CDT
Through grant-supported internships, efactory members like Nic Lamphear, founder of OMNI RTLS, welcomed new talent like Abisha Ghimire, a recent Missouri State computer science graduate, into their companies and introduced diverse skill sets into their startups.
The internship program at Missouri State's efactory was launched in 2024.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In November 2024, Missouri State University’s efactory launched its Entrepreneurship Intern Program, a win-win for participating students and companies.

The program connects Missouri State students with an efactory incubator member company at no cost. Thanks to grant funding from the Missouri Technology Corporation, the pilot program and all student wages are fully funded through December 2026. In addition, the Hatch Foundation also supports the program financially and with expertise.

The first cohort of five students and five companies started the program in January and completed it in May.

The efactory’s Emily Denniston and Katie Young talk about the program and how it’s going. Denniston is director of community engagement and operations, and Young is assistant director of student employment.

Read the full audio transcript

View a video about the Entrepreneurship Intern Program

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
