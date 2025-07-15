MO State University internship program benefits both students and start up businesses

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In November 2024, Missouri State University’s efactory launched its Entrepreneurship Intern Program, a win-win for participating students and companies.

The program connects Missouri State students with an efactory incubator member company at no cost. Thanks to grant funding from the Missouri Technology Corporation, the pilot program and all student wages are fully funded through December 2026. In addition, the Hatch Foundation also supports the program financially and with expertise.

The first cohort of five students and five companies started the program in January and completed it in May.

The efactory’s Emily Denniston and Katie Young talk about the program and how it’s going. Denniston is director of community engagement and operations, and Young is assistant director of student employment.

