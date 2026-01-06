© 2026 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

A tale told anew: Local writer wins at the Austin Film Festival

By Emily Doll
Published January 6, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
The 2025 Script Competition Award Winners were recognized at the Austin Film Festival Awards Luncheon. Missouri State's Cristina Pippa is second from left, second row, in blue.
Austin Film Festival photo credit: Jack Plunkett. Courtesy of the AFF Blog.
Cristina Pippa won the Josephson Entertainment Teleplay Award for Lady Em, a television pilot that reimagines the legacy of Lady Macbeth in a modern setting.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

What happens when a high school student descended from Lady Macbeth is forced to confront her family’s dark legacy?

That question sits at the center of Lady Em, a television pilot written by Cristina Pippa, director of the MFA in Dramatic Writing Program at Missouri State University. The 60-page, hour-long drama, created as a television series pilot, recently earned recognition when it won the Josephson Entertainment Teleplay Award at the Austin Film Festival in Austin, Texas on October 25, 2025.

Pippa joined the Missouri State Journal to talk about how the story was born, how it’s evolved and its accomplishment. And she encourages everyone to give screenwriting a try.

Read the full transcript.

Emily Doll
Emily Doll is a Missouri native and has played various roles at Missouri State University since 2014. They currently serve on multiple local committees and work as a digital marketing strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. Emily has a bachelor's degree in socio-political communication with a press politics certificate from Missouri State.
