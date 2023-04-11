© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
MSU Theatre and Dance to present world premiere of new musical

By Adair Seifert
Published April 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
"In Vain" promotional image.
Missouri State University
/
Promotional image for MSU's production of "In Vain"

The world premiere of “In Vain” will be held April 13-16 at Missouri State University.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

The Missouri State Department of Theater and Dance will perform the world premiere of the new musical, “In Vain" this month.

“In Vain” is a witty new spin on Oscar Wilde’s gothic novel, "The Picture of Dorian Gray."

Musical writer, Dr. Cristina Pippa, graduate director of the dramatic writing program and assistant professor in the Department of Media, Journalism and Film, talks about the modern approach to this classic tale.

Read the full audio script

Ticket information

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2023. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
