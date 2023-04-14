Coming this weekend: Missouri State offers world premiere of new musical based on Oscar Wilde's 'Dorian Gray'

It's the work of frequent collaborators Cristina Pippa, from the Missouri State University Department of Media, Journalism and Film—who wrote the book for the show—and New York-based composer and lyricist Sharon Kenny.

The female protagonist named Vivian Wilde (in honor of 19th-century poet and playwright Oscar Wilde) is a stunningly beautiful young woman who has no idea what she looks like, as her mother, an eccentric Hollywood actress, has never allowed mirrors in their house in order to keep her child from developing personal vanity.

After the mother dies prematurely, a celebrity photographer shoots a perfect picture of Vivian. Upon viewing it, she makes a fateful wish to remain as young and beautiful as she is at that moment. (You probably know what happens to the photo portait....) "In Vain" satirizes pop culture's obsession with youth, beauty and fame, with a musical score that veers from modern pop to Gothic-era organ sounds.

Cristiana Pipp and Sharon Kelly joined us on "Arts News" to talk about their longtime collaboration, and about getting this world-premiere production on the Coger Theatre stage this weekend, including last-minute changes and inspirations.