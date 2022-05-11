Shining a Light on the Screenwriting Experience

With many esteemed alum in the screenwriting field, you may know Missouri State University has a history of excellence in media arts.

Recently the Broadcast Education Association announced their rankings, placing MSU as third overall and first in screenwriting for 2021.

Cristina Pippa, graduate director of the dramatic writing program and assistant professor in the department of media, journalism and film, shares about some of her successes in writing and directing - both in film and podcasts.

Two of her primary creative projects have included colleagues and students. Her short film, "Unmanned," is currently circulating in film festival and creating buzz. In fact, she was awarded Best Director at a festival recently.

