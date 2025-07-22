© 2025 KSMU Radio
Business and the Economy
Missouri State Journal

Halfway through 2025, are ‘no-buy’ years paying off?

By Emily Doll
Published July 22, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A person using a cell phone while sitting in front of a laptop.
Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash

As more Americans take on no-buy resolutions in 2025, we examine what’s driving this trend and whether it’s helping people build better financial habits.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In an era of rising prices and economic uncertainty, more Americans are turning to no-spend or no-buy challenges to help take control of their finances.

These resolutions are a personal commitment to stop spending money on nonessential items for a set period of time. The goal is to become more mindful about spending and build better financial habits.

Dr. Jeff Jones, a finance expert and associate dean of the College of Business at Missouri State University, shares insight into how this financial trend gained traction at the start of 2025, plus strategies you can use if you’re just starting out.

Read the full show transcript.

Missouri State Journal College of Business
Emily Doll
Emily Doll is a Missouri native and has played various roles at Missouri State University since 2014. They currently serve on multiple local committees and work as a digital marketing strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. Emily has a bachelor's degree in socio-political communication with a press politics certificate from Missouri State.
Related Content