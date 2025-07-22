Halfway through 2025, are ‘no-buy’ years paying off?

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In an era of rising prices and economic uncertainty, more Americans are turning to no-spend or no-buy challenges to help take control of their finances.

These resolutions are a personal commitment to stop spending money on nonessential items for a set period of time. The goal is to become more mindful about spending and build better financial habits.

Dr. Jeff Jones, a finance expert and associate dean of the College of Business at Missouri State University, shares insight into how this financial trend gained traction at the start of 2025, plus strategies you can use if you’re just starting out.